Solar eclipse 2024 weather prospects: Q&A with an expert
Submit on Saturday, March 16th, 2024 19:11
It’s still too early to know what the weather will be like across the path of totality for the April 8 total solar eclipse, but one expert shares more on the early outlook and the best practices when it comes to weather forecasts closer to the event.
This entry was posted on Saturday, March 16th, 2024 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.