Sleeping subduction zone could awaken and form a new ‘Ring of Fire’ that swallows the Atlantic Ocean
Submit on Sunday, March 17th, 2024 21:11
A modeling study suggests a slumbering subduction zone below the Gibraltar Strait is active and could break into the Atlantic Ocean in 20 million years’ time, giving birth to an Atlantic “Ring of Fire.”
