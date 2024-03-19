Satellite News

Thomas Stafford, NASA astronaut who led Apollo-Soyuz joint mission, dies at 93

Submit on Tuesday, March 19th, 2024 00:11

Former NASA astronaut Thomas Stafford, who flew to the moon before leading the first international space mission carried out by the United States and Russia, has died at the age of 93.

