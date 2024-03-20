Arrokoth the ‘space snowman’ and other Kuiper Belt objects may be packed with ancient ice
“Space snowman” Arrokoth a other Kuiper Belt objects may contain locked-up ancient ice and gas, suggests a new model that could also explain the explosive behavior of “ice bomb” comets passing the sun.
