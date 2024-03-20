Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Arrokoth the ‘space snowman’ and other Kuiper Belt objects may be packed with ancient ice

Submit on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024 17:11

“Space snowman” Arrokoth a other Kuiper Belt objects may contain locked-up ancient ice and gas, suggests a new model that could also explain the explosive behavior of “ice bomb” comets passing the sun.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«