SpaceX’s evening Starlink launch wows West Coast skywatchers (photos)
Submit on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024 03:12
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 lit up the night sky March 18, when the expanding plume from the rocket’s high-altitude ascent could be seen like a cosmic ‘jellyfish’ for hundreds of miles.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024 at 3:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.