Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Wage interplanetary war in upcoming space strategy game ‘Falling Frontier’ (video)

Submit on Thursday, March 21st, 2024 02:11

A new gameplay trailer for the upcoming indie real-time strategy game “Falling Frontier,” which tasks players with managing a fleet of starships throughout a solar system.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, March 21st, 2024 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»