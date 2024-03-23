Satellite News

Massive explosions may be visible on the sun during the April 8 total solar eclipse

The April 8 total solar eclipse may coincide with the sun’s explosive peak, meaning it might be possible to spot “giant eruptives,” coronal mass ejections and solar flares during totality. Here’s what to look for.

