Massive explosions may be visible on the sun during the April 8 total solar eclipse
Submit on Saturday, March 23rd, 2024 21:12
The April 8 total solar eclipse may coincide with the sun’s explosive peak, meaning it might be possible to spot “giant eruptives,” coronal mass ejections and solar flares during totality. Here’s what to look for.
