Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Fake solar eclipse glasses are everywhere ahead of the total solar eclipse. Here’s how to check yours are safe

Submit on Tuesday, March 26th, 2024 01:11

With two weeks until April 8’s total solar eclipse, the American Astronomical Society is warning buyers about unsafe and counterfeit solar glasses.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Tuesday, March 26th, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»