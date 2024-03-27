‘Apollo: When We Went the Moon’ exhibit lands at NYC’s Intrepid Museum
Given it was navy ships that recovered the Apollo spacecraft, it is appropriate that the largest temporary exhibit ever hosted by the Intrepid is themed to the first lunar landings.
