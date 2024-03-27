Satellite News

April 8 total solar eclipse could bring uptick in fatal car crashes, scientists caution

Submit on Wednesday, March 27th, 2024 03:11

An analysis of car crashes during the 2017 solar eclipse in the U.S. suggests the upcoming April eclipse could also come with an uptick in fatal accidents.

