Climate change and polar ice melting could be impacting the length of Earth’s day
Submit on Wednesday, March 27th, 2024 23:13
Humanity’s activities and climate change are impacting the polar ice sheets, causing excessive melting, and this is slowing Earth’s rotation, challenging official timekeeping standards.
