How are extreme “blue supergiant” stars born? Astronomers may finally know
Submit on Wednesday, March 27th, 2024 05:11
Scientists have discovered that the hottest and brightest stars in the cosmos, blue supergiants, are created when two smaller stars spiral together and merge, new research suggests.
