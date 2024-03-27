Satellite News

How are extreme “blue supergiant” stars born? Astronomers may finally know

Scientists have discovered that the hottest and brightest stars in the cosmos, blue supergiants, are created when two smaller stars spiral together and merge, new research suggests.

