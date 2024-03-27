I toured NASA’s Mission Control ahead of Boeing’s coming astronaut flight. Here’s what it was like (exclusive)
Reporters toured NASA’s Johnson Space Center last week, getting a look at the rooms from which the first crewed flight of Boeing’s Starliner will be controlled. And we got to watch a SpaceX launch, too.
