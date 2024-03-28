Satellite News

‘Vampire’ neutron star blasts are related to jets traveling at near-light speeds

Scientists have measured for the first time the speed of jets launched by neutron star “vampires” as they feast on victim stars. The breakthrough connects these jets to thermonuclear blasts.

