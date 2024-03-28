Overlooked Apollo data from the 1970s reveals huge record of ‘hidden’ moonquakes
A reanalysis of 50-year-old Apollo mission data long abandoned by NASA has revealed 22,000 previously unrecognized moonquakes, almost tripling the known number of seismic lunar events.
