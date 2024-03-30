Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

1st Boeing Starliner astronauts are ready to launch to the ISS for NASA (exclusive)

Submit on Saturday, March 30th, 2024 17:11

NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore have been training on Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft for years. The team says they’re ready for the first astronaut launch no earlier than May 1.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Saturday, March 30th, 2024 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»