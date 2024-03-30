1st Boeing Starliner astronauts are ready to launch to the ISS for NASA (exclusive)
Submit on Saturday, March 30th, 2024 17:11
NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore have been training on Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft for years. The team says they’re ready for the first astronaut launch no earlier than May 1.
