Polar vortex is ‘spinning backwards’ above Arctic after major reversal event

Saturday, March 30th, 2024

Earlier this month, a sudden atmospheric warming event caused the Arctic’s polar vortex to reverse its trajectory. The swirling ring of cold air is now spinning in the wrong direction, which has triggered a record-breaking “ozone spike” and could impact global weather patterns.

