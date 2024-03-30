Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Varda Space made an HIV drug in Earth orbit. Here’s why that’s a big deal

Submit on Saturday, March 30th, 2024 03:11

Varda Space has written up the results of its groundbreaking W-1 mission, which successfully crystalized the metastable Form III of the antiviral drug ritonavir in space and returned it to Earth.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Saturday, March 30th, 2024 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«