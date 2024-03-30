Varda Space made an HIV drug in Earth orbit. Here’s why that’s a big deal
Submit on Saturday, March 30th, 2024 03:11
Varda Space has written up the results of its groundbreaking W-1 mission, which successfully crystalized the metastable Form III of the antiviral drug ritonavir in space and returned it to Earth.
