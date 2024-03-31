NASA’s mini moon rovers go for a test drive ahead of 2025 private lunar launch (photos)
NASA’s CADRE mini rovers have been test driven across the agency’s “Mars Yard” and subjected to various other tests to confirm they are ready to launch to the moon.
