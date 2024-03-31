‘Everything is interrelated.’ For the Navajo Nation, the April 8 solar eclipse is a spiritual experience
While many Americans are deciding where to go and how to experience the total solar eclipse on April 8, Navajo (Diné) astronomers explain the vast differences in how their culture views these celestial events.
