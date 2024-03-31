Pluto TV will rally to make Pluto a planet again on April 1 (it’s no joke)
Submit on Sunday, March 31st, 2024 22:11
Pluto may have lost its status as a full-fledged planet in 2006, but that doesn’t mean it’s a joke of a world this April Fools’ Day and the folks behind Pluto TV want to make that clear.
This entry was posted on Sunday, March 31st, 2024 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.