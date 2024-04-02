‘Zeus made night from mid-day:’ Terror and wonder in ancient accounts of solar eclipses
For millennia, solar eclipses like the upcoming one on April 8 have inspired awe, wonder and fear. Here are some of the most intriguing accounts of solar eclipses from ancient Greece to the Mayan empire.
