An eclipse for everyone – how visually impaired students can ‘get a feel for’ eclipses
Submit on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024 01:11
We are a planetary scientist and an astronomer who, with funding and support from NASA’s Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute, have created and published a set of tactile graphics, or graphics with raised and textured elements, on the 2024 total solar eclipse.
