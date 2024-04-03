Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Chinese space junk falls to Earth over Southern California, creating spectacular fireball (photos, video)

Submit on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024 04:11

A big piece of Chinese space junk fell to Earth over Southern California early Tuesday morning (April 2), putting on quite a show for observers in the Golden State.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«