James Webb Space Telescope spots hints of exomoons forming in infant star system

Submit on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024 22:11

Using the James Webb Space Telescope, astronomers have spotted hints of a third planet in the disk of gas and dust that surrounds an infant star, as well as signs of moon formation.

