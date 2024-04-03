NASA to pick new moon car for Artemis astronauts today: Watch it live
Submit on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024 19:11
NASA will announce the company, or companies, it has selected to develop the rover for its Artemis moon program during a press conference today (April 3), and you can watch it live.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.