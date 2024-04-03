Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

New moon phase on April 8 will bring on the 2024 total solar eclipse

Submit on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024 19:11

This month’s new moon, which occurs on April 8, is a special one: It will cause a total solar eclipse, the last such event to grace the contiguous United States for two decades.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»