New moon phase on April 8 will bring on the 2024 total solar eclipse
Submit on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024 19:11
This month’s new moon, which occurs on April 8, is a special one: It will cause a total solar eclipse, the last such event to grace the contiguous United States for two decades.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.