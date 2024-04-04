‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 5 episode 2 sows the seeds of seasonal plot threads (Under the Twin Moons recap)
Submit on Thursday, April 4th, 2024 23:12
Will a chase for long-lost alien artifacts turn into an intergalactic arms race on Star Trek: Discovery? But more importantly, Grudge is back for season 5, episode 2.
This entry was posted on Thursday, April 4th, 2024 at 11:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.