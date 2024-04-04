Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 5 episode 2 sows the seeds of seasonal plot threads (Under the Twin Moons recap)

Submit on Thursday, April 4th, 2024 23:12

Will a chase for long-lost alien artifacts turn into an intergalactic arms race on Star Trek: Discovery? But more importantly, Grudge is back for season 5, episode 2.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, April 4th, 2024 at 11:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»