I screwed up and missed the solar eclipse in 2017. I won’t make that same mistake next week.
Submit on Friday, April 5th, 2024 00:11
I didn’t get to experience totality during 2017’s solar eclipse, despite being just a few hours’ drive away. I’m flying to Dallas so I don’t make that mistake for the April 8 event.
This entry was posted on Friday, April 5th, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.