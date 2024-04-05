Blue Origin will launch Ed Dwight, the 1st-ever Black astronaut candidate, to space on next New Shepard rocket flight
Submit on Friday, April 5th, 2024 01:11
The six-person crew of Blue Origin’s seventh human spaceflight includes Ed Dwight, who was picked in 1961 to be the nation’s first black astronaut candidate.
This entry was posted on Friday, April 5th, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.