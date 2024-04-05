Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Blue Origin will launch Ed Dwight, the 1st-ever Black astronaut candidate, to space on next New Shepard rocket flight

Submit on Friday, April 5th, 2024 01:11

The six-person crew of Blue Origin’s seventh human spaceflight includes Ed Dwight, who was picked in 1961 to be the nation’s first black astronaut candidate.

