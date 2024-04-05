Cannibal stars at the heart of the Milky Way stay young in a gruesome way
To remain youthful in a cosmic demolition derby around supermassive black hole Sagittarius A*, some cannibalistic stars gruesomely bathe in outer layers of their stellar victims.
