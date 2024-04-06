Soyuz capsule with crew of 3, including 1st female astronaut from Belarus, lands safely to end ISS mission
Submit on Saturday, April 6th, 2024 16:11
A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying three people, including the first female Belarusian in space, landed in Kazakhstan early this morning (April 6).
This entry was posted on Saturday, April 6th, 2024 at 4:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.