The solar eclipse is over! Here’s what to do with your eclipse glasses

Submit on Tuesday, April 9th, 2024 19:11

Astronomers Without Borders has set up collection centers across the U.S. and Canada to recycle gently used eclipse glasses, which will be donated to underserved communities for future eclipses.

