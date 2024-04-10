Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Thousands of hidden meteorites could be lost forever as they sink in Antarctic ice, taking their cosmic secrets with them

A new study warns that 5,000 meteorites could be sinking beneath Antarctica’s icy surface every year as a result of climate change, depriving scientists of vital information about our solar system.

