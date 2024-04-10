We finally know why NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft stopped communicating — scientists are working on a fix
Submit on Wednesday, April 10th, 2024 21:12
In November 2023, the first spacecraft to journey to interstellar space, Voyager 1, started spouting gibberish. Now, NASA knows why. The team is working on a fix.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 10th, 2024 at 9:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.