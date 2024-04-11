Japanese astronauts will join NASA moon landings in return for lunar rover
The first non-American to walk on the moon will be a Japanese astronaut. Two JAXA astronauts will fly on future Artemis landing missions in return for Japan providing a pressurized moon rover.
