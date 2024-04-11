Satellite News

US needs new space tech or it ‘will lose,’ Space Force chief says

Space Force’s Chief of Space Operations Gen. B. Chance Saltzman stressed the need for the U.S. to partner with industry to develop and field new space technologies in order to avoid losing a future conflict.

