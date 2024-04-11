Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

What happened when the moon ‘turned itself inside out’ billions of years ago?

Submit on Thursday, April 11th, 2024 03:11

The moon underwent a reversal around 4.2 billion years ago, flipping itself “inside out” after a giant impact to create the picture of the faithful lunar companion that we see today.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, April 11th, 2024 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»