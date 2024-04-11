What happened when the moon ‘turned itself inside out’ billions of years ago?
Submit on Thursday, April 11th, 2024 03:11
The moon underwent a reversal around 4.2 billion years ago, flipping itself “inside out” after a giant impact to create the picture of the faithful lunar companion that we see today.
This entry was posted on Thursday, April 11th, 2024 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.