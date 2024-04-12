Satellite News

Scientists identify origin of the ‘BOAT’ — the brightest cosmic blast of all time

Submit on Friday, April 12th, 2024 16:11

Astronomers have discovered that the BOAT, the most powerful gamma-ray burst ever detected, came from the supernova death of a massive star 2.4 million light-years away.

