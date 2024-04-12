Sierra Space wants to drop cargo from orbit to anywhere on Earth in 90 minutes
Sierra Space has unveiled a new “global payload delivery” system known as Ghost that is designed to drop vital payloads from orbit to anywhere on Earth’s surface within 90 minutes.
