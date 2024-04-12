‘Star Wars: Tales of the Empire’ sets surprise May the 4th debut on Disney Plus (video)
A surprise to be sure, but a welcome one. Before The Acolyte, Star Wars animation will return to our screens with Tales of the Empire, a brand-new anthology series.
