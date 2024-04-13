Artemis 2 Orion spacecraft starts testing ahead of moon mission with astronauts in 2025 (video)
The Artemis 2 Orion spacecraft began testing on April 10 in an altitude chamber at NASA. The spacecraft will bring four astronauts around the moon no earlier than 2025.
