‘You could feel the energy and wonder’: Despite clouds, totality wows crowds during solar eclipse in Syracuse
Saturday, April 13th, 2024
The total solar eclipse on April 8 plunged Syracuse, New York’s Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology into darkness for 90 seconds, creating a wondrous and memorable totality.
