Tiny black holes left over from the Big Bang may be prime dark matter suspects
Submit on Saturday, April 13th, 2024 21:11
Don’t rule out primordial black holes as dark matter suspects just yet! Particle-sized black holes may resist evaporation, surviving long enough to account for the universe’s most mysterious stuff.
