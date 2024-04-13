‘Fly Me to the Moon’ trailer mixes real-life Apollo history with moon landing hoax
Submit on Saturday, April 13th, 2024 01:11
Watching the new trailer for the upcoming movie “Fly Me to the Moon” might leave you thinking that it is an entire work of fiction. And for the most part, you would be correct.
This entry was posted on Saturday, April 13th, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.