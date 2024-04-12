‘Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight’ documentary set to conclude on CNN
CNN is set to conclude airing a four-part series on space shuttle Columbia’s ill-fated last return to Earth. “Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight” airs on Sunday (April 14).
