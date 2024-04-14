Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

1st female ISS program manager looks ahead to new spaceships, space stations (exclusive)

Submit on Sunday, April 14th, 2024 22:11

NASA’s Dana Weigel has held leadership positions at the agency for 20 years. Now leading the ISS program, she highlighted the outpost’s increasingly commercial focus.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Sunday, April 14th, 2024 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«