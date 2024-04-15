‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 5 episode 3 ‘Jinaal’ is a slow but steady affair
Submit on Monday, April 15th, 2024 22:11
A trip back to Trill is nice, but we’re starting to wonder if this final season will end up a 10-episode long epilogue after episode 3 of Star Trek: Discovery season 5.
