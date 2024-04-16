I flew Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft in 4 different simulators. Here’s what I learned (video, photos)
Boeing Starliner astronauts spent hundreds of hours in simulators preparing for Crew Test Flight, which lifts off May 6. I got a brief taste of what they experienced.
