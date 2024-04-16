These 3 stars are losing weight fast — thanks to stellar winds way stronger than the sun’s
Astronomers have measured the stellar winds of three sun-like stars for the first time, finding that the objects are losing mass at a rate as great as 67 times the speed at which our star sheds matter.
